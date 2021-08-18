Nuvve Deploys 16 Electric School Bus Charging Stations For MDUSD In San Francisco
- Nuvve Holding Corp (NASDAQ: NVVE) has deployed 16 Nuvve PowerPort charging stations for Mt. Diablo Unified School District (MDUSD) in the San Francisco Bay Area. MDUSD serves 29,000 students across more than 50 school sites.
- The charging infrastructure will help MDUSD operate new electric buses recently acquired through a Carl Moyer Program grant to reduce emissions from heavy-duty vehicles.
- Nuvve provided 16 Level 2 AC charging stations outfitted with its intelligent software to help manage the fleet's charging needs.
- "Nuvve is working with the entire electrification ecosystem, including OEMs, to accelerate the adoption of cleaner rides for kids across North America," said chairman and CEO Gregory Poilasne.
- Price Action: NVVE shares are trading higher by 5.99% at $11.15 on the last check Wednesday.
