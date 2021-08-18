'Fast & Furious 10' Release Date Set For 2023

“Fast & Furious” fans should mark their calendars for April 7, 2023, which has been announced by Comcast Corporation’s (NASDAQ: CMCSA) Universal Pictures as the release date for the tenth installment in the long-running film franchise.

What Happened: According to an Entertainment Weekly report, director Justin Lin will be back behind the camera, with the movie slated to begin production in early 2022.

Leading man Vin Diesel hinted the “Fast & Furious” gang will be shooting back-to-back installments of the franchise.

"Just wait for 10," Diesel said. "Let's just say, the fact that you guys know that the studio is saying we can't cover all this ground that needs to be covered in just one movie, you can only imagine what is to come."

No announcements have been made about cast members who will be returning and potential new faces.

Dwayne Johnson confirmed he will not be participating in any additional franchise entries, stating he wished “the best of luck on ‘Fast 10’ and ‘Fast 11’ and the rest of the ‘Fast & Furious’ movies they do that will be without me.”

See Also: Benzinga Reopening Stocks Summit: Discover The Hottest Reopening Stocks

Why It Matters: The franchise, which began in 2000, has shown no signs of wearing out its welcome with audiences. Indeed, the latest entry, “F9,” proved to be one of the major driving forces (no pun intended) to bring audiences back to post-COVID-19 pandemic theaters.

To date, “F9” has grossed $170 million at the U.S. box office and more than $500 million in international markets. And unlike several of the year’s big film releases, including Walt Disney Co’s (NYSE: DIS) “Black Widow” and “Jungle Cruise,” “F9” has been a theatrical-exclusive release and was not put forth with simultaneous theatrical and streaming presentations.

Photo: Vin Diesel in "F9," courtesy of Universal Pictures.