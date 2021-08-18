 Skip to main content

Sonoco Products Partners With Korean Air For Pegasus ULD Shipping Container
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 18, 2021 11:37am   Comments
  • Packaging solutions provider Sonoco Products Co (NYSE: SONis partnering with air cargo carrier Korean Air to lease the new Pegasus ULD temperature-controlled bulk shipping container. 
  • The agreement enables pharmaceutical freight forwarders access to Pegasus ULD containers directly from Korean Air.
  • Korean Air and mutual clients will also have access to other Sonoco ThermoSafe containers under the agreement.
  • Sonoco will provide ground handling, repairs, and preconditioning of Pegasus ULDs at Incheon International Airport (ICN).
  • Sonoco ThermoSafe will support the partnership by adding ICN airport to its global service network.
  • Price Action: SON shares are trading lower by 0.09% at $64.46 on the last check Wednesday.

