Sonoco Products Partners With Korean Air For Pegasus ULD Shipping Container
- Packaging solutions provider Sonoco Products Co (NYSE: SON) is partnering with air cargo carrier Korean Air to lease the new Pegasus ULD temperature-controlled bulk shipping container.
- The agreement enables pharmaceutical freight forwarders access to Pegasus ULD containers directly from Korean Air.
- Korean Air and mutual clients will also have access to other Sonoco ThermoSafe containers under the agreement.
- Sonoco will provide ground handling, repairs, and preconditioning of Pegasus ULDs at Incheon International Airport (ICN).
- Sonoco ThermoSafe will support the partnership by adding ICN airport to its global service network.
- Price Action: SON shares are trading lower by 0.09% at $64.46 on the last check Wednesday.
