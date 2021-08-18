Lulumon Partners With Genomatica For Bio-Nylon
- Lulumon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ: LULU) has partnered with Genomatica, a San Diego-based biotechnology company, to bring renewably sourced, bio-based materials into its products.
- The move represents lululemon's first-ever equity investment in a sustainable materials company. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
- Under the partnership, the two parties will create lower-impact, plant-based nylon to replace conventional nylon, which is the largest volume of synthetic material currently used.
- Genomatica uses biotechnology and fermentation to convert plant-based ingredients into widely used chemical building blocks, like those used to make nylon. These building blocks are converted to pellets and yarns.
- Price Action: LULU shares are trading higher by 0.51% at $394.5 on the last check Wednesday.
