 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Did Home Builder Confidence Level Drop To A 13-Month Low?
Phil Hall , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 17, 2021 1:30pm   Comments
Share:
Why Did Home Builder Confidence Level Drop To A 13-Month Low?

U.S. builders have become increasingly pessimistic on the state of housing as the monthly Housing Market Index (HMI) published by the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) and Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC) dropped five points to an August reading of 75, its lowest level since July 2020.

What Happened: The HMI measures builder perceptions of current single-family home sales and sales expectations for the next six months as either “good,” “fair” or “poor” while also measuring the traffic of prospective homebuyers as “high to very high,” “average” or “low to very low.”

Scores for each component are combined to determine a seasonally adjusted index; any number over 50 indicates that more builders view conditions positively rather than negatively.

In August, the HMI index tracking current sales conditions fell five points to 81 and the component measuring traffic of prospective buyers also dropped five points to 60. The gauge charting sales expectations over the next six months held steady at 81.

Looking at the three-month moving averages for regional HMI scores, the index measuring builder confidence in the Northeast fell one point to 74, the Midwest dropped two points to 68, the South sank three points to 82 and the West took a two-point tumble to 85.

See Also: Benzinga Power Hour: $GNUS Exclusive Interview

Why It Happened: Robert Deitz, chief economist at the NAHB, attributed the five-point decline in overall builder confidence to a confluence of rising home prices aggravated by the increased costs of construction materials, which in turn has been fueled by supply chain disruptions.

“While the demographics and interest for home buying remain solid, higher costs and material access issues have resulted in lower levels of home building and even put a hold on some new home sales,” said Dietz. “While these supply-side limitations are holding back the market, our expectation is that production bottlenecks should ease over the coming months and the market should return to more normal conditions.”

Photo: Paulbr75 /Pixabay.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (WFC)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
Understanding Wells Fargo's Unusual Options Activity
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
This AI Lending Platform Has A Better Year-To-Date Return Than Wells Fargo, Bank Of America, Citigroup And JPMorgan
Wells Fargo Accused of Defrauding Homeowners in Class Action Suit
Analyzing Wells Fargo's Unusual Options Activity
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Home builders Housing National Association of Home Builders Residential Construction IndustryNews Economics Real Estate Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com