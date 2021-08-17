 Skip to main content

Post Market Studies Reinforce Unfavorable Risk-Benefit Profile For Boston Scientific's Vaginal Mesh
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 17, 2021 12:27pm   Comments
  • Final results from postmarket surveillance studies of Boston Scientific Corporation's (NYSE: BSX) transvaginal mesh for pelvic organ prolapse (POP) have reinforced the FDA's unfavorable view of the benefit-risk profile.
  • FDA said final reports from the 36-month studies found additional risks associated with transvaginal POP mesh repairs, such as mesh exposure and erosion.
  • The FDA has asked 34 surgical mesh manufacturers for transvaginal repair of POP to perform postmarket surveillance studies. 
  Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar.
  • The request prompted most mesh manufacturers to drop out of the market, but Boston Scientific and Coloplast sought to adapt to the new regulatory requirements. 
  • Boston Scientific submitted results from postmarket studies last year. The studies found that the devices were non-inferior to native tissue repair for safety. 
  • There were no reports of mesh erosion in either study. However, almost 5% of recipients in the trial experienced mesh exposure within 36 months. 
  • Price Action: BSX shares are are up 1.25% at $45.22 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

