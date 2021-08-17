Post Market Studies Reinforce Unfavorable Risk-Benefit Profile For Boston Scientific's Vaginal Mesh
- Final results from postmarket surveillance studies of Boston Scientific Corporation's (NYSE: BSX) transvaginal mesh for pelvic organ prolapse (POP) have reinforced the FDA's unfavorable view of the benefit-risk profile.
- FDA said final reports from the 36-month studies found additional risks associated with transvaginal POP mesh repairs, such as mesh exposure and erosion.
- The FDA has asked 34 surgical mesh manufacturers for transvaginal repair of POP to perform postmarket surveillance studies.
- The request prompted most mesh manufacturers to drop out of the market, but Boston Scientific and Coloplast sought to adapt to the new regulatory requirements.
- Boston Scientific submitted results from postmarket studies last year. The studies found that the devices were non-inferior to native tissue repair for safety.
- There were no reports of mesh erosion in either study. However, almost 5% of recipients in the trial experienced mesh exposure within 36 months.
