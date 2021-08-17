ExOne Partners With Maxxwell Motors On Development Of 3D Printed Copper Windings
- ExOne Co (NASDAQ: XONE) collaborates with Tennessee-based startup Maxxwell Motors to develop a unique copper e-winding design for its axial flux electric motors, which can be used in electric cars as a range of other heavy-duty vehicles and industrial devices.
- Maxxwell holds nine U.S and global patents and has launched two products, a 10 kW air-cooled motor-generator and a 150 kW liquid-cooled motor.
- ExOne and Maxxwell have successfully proved a new concept for binder jet 3D printing, a high-efficiency design in copper that eliminates many of the challenges of traditional manufacturing.
- Price Action: XONE shares are trading lower by 3.33% at $23.065 on the last check Tuesday.
