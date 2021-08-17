 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

ExOne Partners With Maxxwell Motors On Development Of 3D Printed Copper Windings
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 17, 2021 12:18pm   Comments
Share:
ExOne Partners With Maxxwell Motors On Development Of 3D Printed Copper Windings
  • ExOne Co (NASDAQ: XONEcollaborates with Tennessee-based startup Maxxwell Motors to develop a unique copper e-winding design for its axial flux electric motors, which can be used in electric cars as a range of other heavy-duty vehicles and industrial devices.
  • Maxxwell holds nine U.S and global patents and has launched two products, a 10 kW air-cooled motor-generator and a 150 kW liquid-cooled motor.
  • ExOne and Maxxwell have successfully proved a new concept for binder jet 3D printing, a high-efficiency design in copper that eliminates many of the challenges of traditional manufacturing.
  • Price Action: XONE shares are trading lower by 3.33% at $23.065 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (XONE)

Analyzing ExOne's Unusual Options Activity
77 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Drops 50 Points; IEC Electronics Shares Spike Higher
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Mid-Day Market Update: ExOne Rises Following Acquisition News; LifeStance Health Shares Plummet
54 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Small Cap

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com