Jacobs Bags $235M Contract From US Army Intelligence And Security Command
- Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE: J) has been awarded a $235 million task order contract by the U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command (INSCOM).
- The contract is for five years and will provide counterintelligence, counterterrorism, and human intelligence support to the 902nd Military Intelligence Group at Fort Meade, Maryland.
- Jacobs will perform work that enables critical sensitive activities in cyber intrusion damage assessment, geospatial intelligence, language-enabled socio-cultural analysis, digital media forensics, and human intelligence targeting.
- Price Action: J shares are trading lower by 0.64% at $137.25 on the last check Tuesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs U.S. ArmyNews Contracts