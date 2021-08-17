 Skip to main content

Jacobs Bags $235M Contract From US Army Intelligence And Security Command
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 17, 2021 10:16am   Comments
  • Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE: Jhas been awarded a $235 million task order contract by the U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command (INSCOM).
  • The contract is for five years and will provide counterintelligence, counterterrorism, and human intelligence support to the 902nd Military Intelligence Group at Fort Meade, Maryland. 
  • Jacobs will perform work that enables critical sensitive activities in cyber intrusion damage assessment, geospatial intelligence, language-enabled socio-cultural analysis, digital media forensics, and human intelligence targeting.
  • Price Action: J shares are trading lower by 0.64% at $137.25 on the last check Tuesday.

Posted-In: Briefs U.S. ArmyNews Contracts

