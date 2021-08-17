 Skip to main content

US DOE Selects Ocean Power Technologies To Support Development Of Wave Energy Converter Concept
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 17, 2021 9:20am   Comments
  • Ocean Power Technologies Inc (NYSE: OPTThas been selected by the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) to further the development of a next-generation wave energy converter. 
  • The company will receive up to $197,203 to perform a preliminary conceptual design and feasibility study of a modular and scalable small-scale Mass-on-Spring Wave Energy Converter (MOSWEC) PowerBuoy for powering autonomous ocean monitoring systems.
  • Ocean Power Technologies holds multiple patents related to MOSWEC technology, which generates power from the relative motion caused by the ocean waves.
  • Price Action: OPTT shares are trading higher by 3.74% at $1.94 during the premarket session on Tuesday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Contracts

Thank You

