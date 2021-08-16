 Skip to main content

NuScale Power Inks MOU With Xcel Energy To Explore Potential Plant Operations
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 16, 2021 3:56pm   Comments
  • Xcel Energy Inc (NASDAQ: XEL) has signed a memorandum of understanding with NuScale Power, LLC to explore the feasibility of serving as a plant operator at NuScale Plants.
  • NuScale develops advanced small modular reactors that are considered the next generation of carbon-free nuclear plants.
  • The two parties will examine the potential for Xcel Energy to become NuScale's preferred partner to provide a suite of operational power plant services. 
  • The MOU creates a framework for negotiating definitive agreements for Xcel Energy and NuScale to work together.
  • NuScale Power and Xcel Energy agree to examine future partnerships.
  • Price Action: XEL shares are trading higher by 1.12% at $69.815 on the last check Monday.

