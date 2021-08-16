 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Is Danaos Stock Trading Higher Today?
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 16, 2021 3:34pm   Comments
Share:
Why Is Danaos Stock Trading Higher Today?
  • Danaos Corporation (NYSE: DAC) has entered into new charter agreements for 10 of its vessels, including one 8,500 TEU vessel, three 3,400 TEU vessels, and six 2,200 vessels, for charter periods ranging from 3 to 4 years. 
  • The charters will commence between January and August of 2022. 
  • The new charters increase the contracted revenue backlog by ~$378 million, or 21.5% compared to the Company's $1.75 billion backlog as of June 30, 2021, and increase contracted EBITDA by ~$280 million.
  • "We are very pleased to have significantly increased our contracted backlog by securing multi-year charters for 10 of our vessels. Not only have we achieved charter coverage for 100% of our operating days in 2021, we have already contracted 89% of our operating days for 2022 and 60% for 2023," commented Dr. John Coustas, CEO.
  • Price Action: DAC shares are trading higher by 4.46% at $74.41 on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DAC)

Danaos To Acquire Six 5,466 TEU Eco-Design Wide Beam Container Vessels For $260M
11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
Why A 5-Ship Deal Is Reinforcing This Danaos Analyst's Bull Case
5 Value Stocks In The Industrials Sector
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs CharterNews Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com