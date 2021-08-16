 Skip to main content

Hyliion Holdings Appoints Dennis Gallagher As COO
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 16, 2021 1:59pm   Comments
  • Electrified powertrain solutions provider Hyliion Holdings Corp (NYSEHYLN) has appointed Dennis M. Gallagher as Chief Operating Officer.
  • Dennis will oversee aspects of Hyliion's commercialization process. 
  • Dennis joins Hyliion from Jacobs Vehicle Systems. He graduated from the University of Lowell with a B.S. in Electrical Engineering.
  • "As COO, he will work closely with me and the rest of our leadership team and will be responsible for implementing industry-leading operational practices to optimize our robust Hypertruck ERX commercialization process," said CEO Thomas Healy.
  • Price Action: HYLN shares are trading lower by 5.05% at $8.29 on the last check Monday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Management Movers Trading Ideas

