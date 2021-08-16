Foresight Enters Autonomous Drone Market With Proof Of Concept Project
- Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: FRSX) has announced Wonder Robotics Ltd will evaluate the stereoscopic abilities of its autonomous drone technology. The financial terms of the deal partnership were not disclosed.
- Wonder Robotics has started a proof of concept (POC) project and the evaluation of Foresight's QuadSight vision system.
- Wonder Robotics will test Foresight's thermal stereoscopic detection abilities in vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) drones to improve their autonomous flight, navigation, and landing capabilities.
- Wonder Robotics will use Foresight's automatic calibration solution to assure that the stereo cameras remain calibrated despite vibrations.
- Upon successfully completing the project, the parties will consider integrating Foresight's technology into Wonder Robotics products.
- Price Action: FRSX shares are trading lower by 3.61% at $3.20 on the last check Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks