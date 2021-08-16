 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

BorgWarner Invests In CelLink To Expand Electrification Efforts; Terms Not Disclosed
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 16, 2021 1:06pm   Comments
Share:
BorgWarner Invests In CelLink To Expand Electrification Efforts; Terms Not Disclosed
  • BorgWarner Inc (NYSE: BWAhas invested an undisclosed sum in CelLink Corporation, which develops large, high-conductance flexible circuits for the automotive and energy storage industries.
  • BorgWarner became an investor of the San Carlos, California-based CelLink on June 11, 2021.
  • The Series C equity investment complements BorgWarner's Charging Forward electrification strategy, with 45% of its total sales generated from EV technology in 2030.
  • BorgWarner held $1.5 billion in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2021.
  • Price Action: BWA shares are trading lower by 0.37% at $45.44 on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BWA)

BorgWarner Stock Falls After Q2 Results, Cuts Higher End Of FY21 Operating Margin Outlook
Recap: BorgWarner Q2 Earnings
Price To Earnings Ratio Insights For BorgWarner
Truck Talk: Crystal Ball Gazing Edition
Failure To Launch: Workhorse Group Ousts CEO As Production Delays Escalate
Workhorse Names New CEO With Auto Experience: What Investors Should Know
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com