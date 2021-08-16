BorgWarner Invests In CelLink To Expand Electrification Efforts; Terms Not Disclosed
- BorgWarner Inc (NYSE: BWA) has invested an undisclosed sum in CelLink Corporation, which develops large, high-conductance flexible circuits for the automotive and energy storage industries.
- BorgWarner became an investor of the San Carlos, California-based CelLink on June 11, 2021.
- The Series C equity investment complements BorgWarner's Charging Forward electrification strategy, with 45% of its total sales generated from EV technology in 2030.
- BorgWarner held $1.5 billion in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2021.
- Price Action: BWA shares are trading lower by 0.37% at $45.44 on the last check Monday.
