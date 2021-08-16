Hershey Partners With Land O'Lakes For Dairy Chain Sustainability
- Hershey Co (NYSE: HSY) is partnering with farmer-owned agribusiness Land O'Lakes to reduce greenhouse gas emissions at Pennsylvania dairy farms. The financial terms of the partnership were not disclosed.
- The Sustainable Dairy PA initiative will support agricultural conservation practices at 119 Land O'Lakes member dairy farms in Central Pennsylvania that ship at least half of their milk to Hershey.
- The partnership will also work on improving water quality in the Chesapeake Bay watershed.
- Price Action: HSY shares are trading higher by 0.51% at $180.31 on the last check Monday.
