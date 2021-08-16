4 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying
When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.
NGL Energy Partners
The Trade: NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NGL) CEO H. Michael Krimbill acquired a total of 150000 shares at an average price of $1.55. To acquire these shares, it cost $231,900.00.
What’s Happening: NGL Energy Partners, last week, reported a wider loss for its first quarter.
What NGL Energy Partners Does: NGL Energy Partners is a US-based firm that owns and operates a vertically integrated energy business.
PetVivo
The Trade: PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV) Director James Martin acquired a total of 7500 shares shares at an average price of $3.82. The insider spent $28,649.00 to buy those shares.
What’s Happening: PetVivo recently announced closing of public offering and Nasdaq listing.
What PetVivo Does: PetVivo Holdings is a US-based biomedical device company that focuses on the licensing and commercialization of medical devices and therapeutics for pets suffering from osteoarthritis and other afflictions.
Surgalign Holdings
The Trade: Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRGA) President and CEO Terry Rich acquired a total of 1078701 shares at an average price of $0.93. To acquire these shares, it cost $1,006,646.38.
What’s Happening: Surgalign, earlier during the month, issued weak FY21 sales guidance.
What Surgalign Does: Surgalign Holdings is a medical technology company advancing the science of spine care, focused on delivering innovative solutions that drive superior clinical and economic outcomes.
ADM Endeavors
The Trade: ADM Endeavors, Inc. (OTC: ADMQ) COO Sarah Nelson acquired a total of 207406 shares shares at an average price of $0.06. The insider spent $12,386.31 to buy those shares.
What’s Happening: ADM Endeavors, recently, reported record revenue for July.
What ADM Endeavors Does: ADM Endeavors Inc operates a diverse vertical integrated business in the Dallas/Fort Worth area, consisting of a retail sales division, screenprint production, embroidery production, digital production, import wholesale sourcing, and uniforms.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Penny Stocks Insider BuyingNews Penny Stocks Insider Trades Intraday Update Markets Trading Ideas