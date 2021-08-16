 Skip to main content

Amcor To Invest ~$35M To Build Innovation Centers In China, Belgium
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 16, 2021 9:56am   Comments
  • Packaging company Amcor PLC (NYSE: AMCRplans to build two innovation centers in Ghent, Belgium, and Jiangyin, China. The total investment is expected to be about $35 million.
  • Both the centers will be open to customers by mid-2022, with full build-out over the next two years.
  • The move is a part of Amcor's strategy to allow customers globally to tap into its deep material science expertise and packaging development capabilities.
  • "Our innovation and design centers offer customers a unique space to test new ideas and technologies across a variety of materials and formats without disrupting commercial operations," said Chief Technology Officer William Jackson.
  • Price Action: AMCR shares are trading lower by 0.37% at $12.11 on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

