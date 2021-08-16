 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

EXCLUSIVE: COMSovereign Resumes High Volume Shipments Of Fastback Radio Products

Michael Cohen , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 16, 2021 7:45am   Comments
Share:
EXCLUSIVE: COMSovereign Resumes High Volume Shipments Of Fastback Radio Products

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: COMS) is announcing the resumption of volume shipments of its Fastback Networks radio products.

What Happened: COMSovereign, a developer of 4G LTE Advanced and 5G Communications Systems and Solutions, says an increase in production capacity is allowing the resumption of the Fastback radio shipments under its multiyear Master Vendor Agreement with a tier 1 U.S. mobile network operator.

"Based upon rapidly increasing production capacity, and the availability of necessary components, the company expects the ability to meet Fastback radio order volumes of approximately $40 million from customers over the next eight to 10 months," according to COMSovereign. 

Fastback has begun to fullfill open orders valued at more than $8.7 million after resolving initial delays caused by global component shortages, post-production testing capacity as well as the lingering impact of COVID-19 on operations and supply chains.

“Demand for Fastback radios has been accelerating as operators urgently seek to improve the performance and reliability of their networks,” said Chris Thelander, managing director of global telecom at COMSovereign.

“With increasing production volumes, we are ready to begin to execute the next phase of our strategy, moving beyond hardware-only sales toward high-value managed network services for public and private network operators.”

The company says, since its founding in 2010, Fastback has been a leader in the development and commercialization of innovative radio technologies. With products that deliver high-peformance wireless connectivity to virtually any location, including those challenged by non-line of sight limitations.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (COMS)

Earnings Scheduled For August 16, 2021
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
COMSovereign Acquires RF Engineering & Energy Resource For $2.75M Stock And Cash
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: 4G 5GNews Penny Stocks Exclusives Tech Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com