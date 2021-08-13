Norfolk Southern To Reopen Intermodal Facility In Greencastle, Pennsylvania
- Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE: NSC) plans to reopen its intermodal facility in Greencastle, Pennsylvania.
- Greencastle facility, which was opened in January 2013 as part of the Crescent Corridor initiative, was idled in 2019 for business reasons.
- Norfolk Southern expects the added capacity at Greencastle to reduce terminal congestion and improve network fluidity across Pennsylvania.
- The Greencastle terminal has the capacity for an estimated 100,000 shipping container lifts annually. The first phase of traffic at Greencastle is expected to generate around 50,000 lifts.
- Effective Sept. 10, the railroad plans a gradual phase-in of business at the Franklin County Regional Intermodal Facility.
- Price Action: NSC shares are trading lower by 0.02% at $268.95 on the last check Friday.
