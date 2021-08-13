 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Alibaba Establishes Hotline To Address Sexual Harassment Complaints By Employees
Phil Hall , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 13, 2021 10:33am   Comments
Share:
Alibaba Establishes Hotline To Address Sexual Harassment Complaints By Employees

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (NYSE: BABA) is addressing the recent news of a female employee being raped by a manager with the creation of a special hotline and human resources team focused on investigating sexual harassment complaints.

What Happened: According to a Bloomberg report, these new developments following the resonating backlash from the news that an Alibaba employee accused her manager of raping her in July after an evening of heavy drinking while they were on a business trip. The accused executive, Li Yonghe, has resigned from the company.

The company also stated it would update its code of conduct and redefine guidelines for employee engagement that will clear demarcate borders between professional and social interaction.

The Jack Ma-led company is working with a police probe on the assault. CEO Daniel Zhang has issued a public apology, calling the incident an “embarrassment.”

See Also: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Resigns In Wake Of Sexual Harassment Scandal

Why It Happened: Unlike Western countries, China has been lethargic in acknowledging issues of gender inequality and sexual harassment in the workplace. The news of the assault managed to break through China’s tightly controlled Internet last week and created a major scandal in a country where news of this nature is almost never highlighted.

“The best reflection is action,” said Alibaba on its corporate blog. “It is our shared responsibility to create a mutually respectful workplace environment.”

Photo: N509FZ / Wikimedia Commons.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BABA)

Palantir, Alibaba, Square, Twitter, DraftKings — Stocks Cathie Wood's Ark Bought Or Sold On Thursday
Understanding Alibaba Group Holding's Unusual Options Activity
Amazon-Alibaba War Intensifies As US E-Commerce Retailer Ramps Delivery Investments, Strategies
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
Inflation Slowing On The Consumer End As Market Awaits Tomorrow's Report On Producer Costs
Alibaba Has Both #MeToo And Regulators To Think About
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: China Sexual assault Sexual HarassmentNews Legal Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com