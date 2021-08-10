New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo Resigns In Wake Of Sexual Harassment Scandal

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced he will resign in the wake of a report from the state’s Attorney General's office which alleged the governor sexually harassed 11 women.

Abrupt Exit: In a Tuesday press conference, Cuomo reversed his earlier insistence that he wouldn't resign over the sexual harassment allegations and stated he would step down from office in 14 days, which would make Aug. 24 his last day as governor.

“Given the circumstances,” Cuomo said, “the best way that I can help now is if I step aside and let government get back to governing. And that’s what I will do.”

A Democrat, Cuomo has served as governor since January 2011. He was previously the state's attorney general and served earlier as Secretary of Housing and Urban Development in the Clinton Administration.

Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul will succeed Cuomo to become the first female governor in New York’s history.

"I agree with Gov. Cuomo's decision to step down," said Hochul in a statemet. "It is the right thing to do and in the best interest of New Yorkers. As someone who has served at all levels of government and is next in the line of succession, I am prepared to lead as New York State's 57th Governor."

Downfall: Cuomo has repeatedly denied the allegations against him, but an Aug. 3 report issued by New York Attorney General Letitia James determined the accusations against Cuomo had merit and that his actions ran afoul of state and federal laws.

One of the women who accused Cuomo of sexual harassment, a former executive assistant named Brittany Commisso, has filed a criminal complaint with the Albany County Sheriff.

Oddly, Cuomo’s announcement came after a press conference by Cuomo's outside legal counsel Rita Glavin, who insisted the attorney general’s report was riddled with errors and omitted evidence that supported Cuomo’s defense.

Photo: Diana Robinson / Flickr Creative Commons.