Cheers! IHOP Adds Alcohol To Its Menu

Patrons who frequent Dine Brands Global's (NYSE: DIN) IHOP restaurant chain may soon have the opportunity to enjoy a heaping plateful of strawberry banana pancakes complemented with a fine glass of cabernet sauvignon.

What Happened: According to a CNN report, the IHOP chain is offering its franchisees the opportunity to include an alcohol menu as part of the dining selection. While a handful of franchisees had previously obtained licenses from local authorities to serve alcohol, this marks the first time that IHOP is setting a specific spirits menu.

Admittedly, the selection is somewhat limited in terms of quantity: Bud Light, Blue Moon and Corona beers plus Barefoot Bubbly Brut, Barefoot Bubbly Chardonnay and Barefoot Cabernet Sauvignon. IHOP decided against serving hard liquor because it felt it clashed with its family-friendly environment.

When Is It Happening: IHOP has begun rolling out its alcohol offerings on a limited basis — locations in New Mexico will make these selections available this week, while a San Diego IHOP is slated to start serving alcohol in September and eateries in Maryland, New York, Ohio and Rhode Island will join in before the end of the year.

Franchisees will need to obtain a liquor license and will have to train their staff on how to card customers and explain the alcohol selection to patrons.

IHOP President Jay Johns said he was unsure if all IHOP locations will offer alcohol, but he believed that up to 1,000 of the chain's 1,750 locations will add this to their menu.

"We want it to be as broad as possible," Johns said.

Photo: Mike Mozart/Flickr Creative Commons.