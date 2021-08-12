 Skip to main content

Jacobs Bags Contract To Support South Africa Nuclear Power Plant Life Extension Program For Undisclosed Sum
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 12, 2021 3:47pm   Comments
  • Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE: J) was selected to carry out essential engineering modifications as part of a $1.2 billion program to extend the operating life of the Koeberg Nuclear Power Plant near Cape Town, South Africa. The financial terms of the contract were not disclosed.
  • Koeberg nuclear power plant generates 5% of South Africa's electricity.
  • The project is in preparation for installing six replacement steam generators, each weighing about 380 tons and about 20 meters long, at the two-reactor plant operated by Eskom.
  • Jacobs will be responsible for construction management related to modifications to the secondary turbine system.
  • Work on replacing the steam generators for the first of Koeberg's two units is scheduled to start during a planned outage in January 2022.
  • Price Action: J shares traded higher by 2.24% at $139.19 on the last check Thursday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts

