Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 12, 2021 3:42pm   Comments
Trane Technologies, Nexii Partner To Create Sustainable High-Performance Buildings
  • Trane Technologies PLC (NYSE: TT) and Nexii Building Solutions Inc. (Nexii) have collaborated to create sustainable commercial buildings with significantly reduced carbon footprints. 
  • The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
  • The collaboration combines Nexii's high-performance and efficient building construction expertise with Trane's digitally enabled EcoWise high-efficiency climate comfort systems to reduce energy usage and carbon emissions.
  • Trane will be the exclusive North America heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) supplier for new, sustainable buildings constructed by Nexii, including retail stores and restaurants.
  • Price Action: TT shares are trading lower by 0.69% at $192 on the last check on Thursday.

