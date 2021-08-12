Trane Technologies, Nexii Partner To Create Sustainable High-Performance Buildings
- Trane Technologies PLC (NYSE: TT) and Nexii Building Solutions Inc. (Nexii) have collaborated to create sustainable commercial buildings with significantly reduced carbon footprints.
- The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
- The collaboration combines Nexii's high-performance and efficient building construction expertise with Trane's digitally enabled EcoWise high-efficiency climate comfort systems to reduce energy usage and carbon emissions.
- Trane will be the exclusive North America heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) supplier for new, sustainable buildings constructed by Nexii, including retail stores and restaurants.
- Price Action: TT shares are trading lower by 0.69% at $192 on the last check on Thursday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.