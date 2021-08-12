 Skip to main content

Laird Superfood CEO Paul Hodge To Step Down
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 12, 2021 7:27am   Comments
  • Plant-based food producer Laird Superfood Inc (NYSE: LSF) has announced its President and Chief Executive Officer Paul Hodge will step down once a successor is named.
  • Paul Hodge will begin transitioning to a non-executive role.
  • The company's Board of Directors has commenced a search for Paul Hodge's successor.
  • "We are grateful for Paul's vision in inventing and building the Laird Superfood brand from the ground up, and his leadership throughout a period of rapid growth," said Chairman of the Board of Directors, Geoffrey Barker.
  • Price Action: LSF shares closed higher by 0.82% at $24.66 on Wednesday.

