Laird Superfood CEO Paul Hodge To Step Down
- Plant-based food producer Laird Superfood Inc (NYSE: LSF) has announced its President and Chief Executive Officer Paul Hodge will step down once a successor is named.
- Paul Hodge will begin transitioning to a non-executive role.
- The company's Board of Directors has commenced a search for Paul Hodge's successor.
- "We are grateful for Paul's vision in inventing and building the Laird Superfood brand from the ground up, and his leadership throughout a period of rapid growth," said Chairman of the Board of Directors, Geoffrey Barker.
- Price Action: LSF shares closed higher by 0.82% at $24.66 on Wednesday.
