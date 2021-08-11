Samsung's Unpacked Event 2021: 2 New Smartphones, Improved Earbuds, A Feature-Rich Smartwatch

South Korean electronics giant Samsung Tuesday announced at its annual hardware unveiling event four new products that promise a superior user experience and come armed with advanced technology and features.

Galaxy Z Fold/Z Flip3: The Z Fold3 and Z Flip3 unveiled at the Unpacked 2021 event are Samsung's third-generation, 5G-enabled premium foldable smartphones.

The Z Fold3 has an undisrupted 7.6-inch Infinity Flex Display and comes with S Pen support, for the first time in a foldable device.

The Z Flip3 is sleek, pocketable design with enhanced camera features and a larger cover screen.

Both smartphones are equipped with IPX8 water resistance and are built with Armor aluminum, Samsung said. To protect against scratches and accidental drops, the phones are equipped with Corning gorilla glass victus.

"As a pioneer and industry leader in the foldable category, we're proud to build on our legacy of innovation with the Z Fold3 and Z Flip3. These devices equip consumers with technologies that unlock new ways to maximize and enjoy every moment with an ecosystem built on openness and innovation," said TM Roh, president and head of mobile communications business at Samsung.

The Z Fold3 allows an immersive experience thanks to new, under display camera technology. It has an increased viewable area to get an unbroken canvas and boasts of 120Hz adaptive refresh rate both on the main and cover screens.

The Z Fold3 is priced at $1,799.99, while the Z Flip3 costs $999.99.

Samsung will begin accepting preorders straightaway and these smartphones will be available from Aug. 27.

Rival Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) is also reportedly working on foldable iPhone.

Galaxy Buds2: Samsung also launched the Galaxy Buds2, which would be a companion to the Galaxy smartphone, tablet or Smartwatch.

The company said the news Buds2 are the smallest and lightest earbuds yet, boasting an iconic curved shape to help provide greater sound quality. The earbuds come in four colors — graphite, white, olive and lavender — and are packaged in third-party cases.

Preorders for the accessory start Wednesday, and it is priced at $149.99.

Galaxy Watch4: The newest smartwatch comes in two models – the Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch4 Classic. The Watch4 series will run on the new Wear OS announced by Alphabet, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) along with Samsung in May.

The Watch4 has a regular bezel design, while the Watch4 Classic has the traditional design with a rotating bezel.

The base model is priced at $249.99 for the Bluetooth-only variant and $299.99 for the LTE mode. The Classic version is priced at $349.99 and $399.99, respectively, for the two variants.

The new Watch series comes with advanced health and wellness features such as body composition, which offers key measurements such as skeletal muscle, basal metabolic rate and body fat percentage. The sleep feature gives a complete picture of sleep patterns, including snoring detection and blood oxygen level tracking.

The new smartphone launch comes at a time when Chinese rival Xiaomi Corporation (OTC: XIACF) is slowly and steadily emerging as the sector leader, unseating Samsung from the pole position.

