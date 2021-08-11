Farmmi's Subsidiary Wins Multi-Product Order For US Export
- Agriculture products supplier Farmmi Inc's (NASDAQ: FAMI) subsidiary Zhejiang Forest Food Co Ltd has won a multi-product order from a long-term customer for undisclosed financial terms.
- The order is for the Zhejiang-based Farmmi's dried whole and sliced mushrooms and dried black fungus. The customer will export the products to the U.S.
- "Investments we have made in our manufacturing and logistics give us a significant competitive advantage and add confidence to our optimistic business outlook," said Chairwoman and CEO Yefang Zhang.
- Price Action: FAMI shares are trading lower by 0.56% at $0.43 on the last check Wednesday.
