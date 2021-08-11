 Skip to main content

Farmmi's Subsidiary Wins Multi-Product Order For US Export
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 11, 2021 11:52am   Comments
  • Agriculture products supplier Farmmi Inc's (NASDAQ: FAMI) subsidiary Zhejiang Forest Food Co Ltd has won a multi-product order from a long-term customer for undisclosed financial terms.
  • The order is for the Zhejiang-based Farmmi's dried whole and sliced mushrooms and dried black fungus. The customer will export the products to the U.S.
  • "Investments we have made in our manufacturing and logistics give us a significant competitive advantage and add confidence to our optimistic business outlook," said Chairwoman and CEO Yefang Zhang.
  • Price Action: FAMI shares are trading lower by 0.56% at $0.43 on the last check Wednesday.

