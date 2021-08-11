 Skip to main content

Splunk Shares Gain As UBS Upgrades It To Buy, Increased Price Target Implies 24% Upside
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 11, 2021 3:49pm   Comments
  • UBS analyst Karl Keirstead upgraded Splunk Inc (NASDAQ: SPLKto Buy from Neutral with a price target of $175, up from $137, implying a 23.8% upside.
  • Keirstead cites a more stable tone from his checks, particularly regarding competition, the potential for upside in security-related demand, and good Splunk Cloud traction. 
  • Keirstead further indicates his comfort in recommending Splunk given the recent $1 billion Silver Lake investment and Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) Amazon Web Services (AWS) hires.
  • Price Action: SPLK shares traded higher by 2.88% at $145.35 on the last check Wednesday.

Latest Ratings for SPLK

DateFirmActionFromTo
Aug 2021UBSUpgradesNeutralBuy
Jun 2021MizuhoMaintainsNeutral
Jun 2021BMO CapitalMaintainsOutperform

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

