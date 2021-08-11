Splunk Shares Gain As UBS Upgrades It To Buy, Increased Price Target Implies 24% Upside
- UBS analyst Karl Keirstead upgraded Splunk Inc (NASDAQ: SPLK) to Buy from Neutral with a price target of $175, up from $137, implying a 23.8% upside.
- Keirstead cites a more stable tone from his checks, particularly regarding competition, the potential for upside in security-related demand, and good Splunk Cloud traction.
- Keirstead further indicates his comfort in recommending Splunk given the recent $1 billion Silver Lake investment and Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) Amazon Web Services (AWS) hires.
- Price Action: SPLK shares traded higher by 2.88% at $145.35 on the last check Wednesday.
Latest Ratings for SPLK
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Aug 2021
|UBS
|Upgrades
|Neutral
|Buy
|Jun 2021
|Mizuho
|Maintains
|Neutral
|Jun 2021
|BMO Capital
|Maintains
|Outperform
