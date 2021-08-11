 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Sonoco Set To Raise Price For Paperboard Tubes And Cores By Minimum 8%
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 11, 2021 7:58am   Comments
Share:
Sonoco Set To Raise Price For Paperboard Tubes And Cores By Minimum 8%
  • Sonoco Products Co (NYSE: SON) is set to raise the price for all paperboard tubes and cores by a minimum of 8%.
  • The price rise will be effective with shipments in the U.S. and Canada on or after September 10, 2021.
  • "Significant market tightness and additional inflationary cost pressures to our primary raw materials (uncoated recycled paperboard and adhesives) make this increase necessary," said Doug Schwartz, Division VP and General Manager, North America Tubes and Cores.
  • Sonoco's paper-based tubes and cores are used in the paper, plastic film, textile, tape, and specialty industries.
  • Price Action: SON shares closed higher by 0.25% at $63.36 on Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SON)

Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Sonoco Products
Sonoco Products Posts Mixed Q2 Results; Backs FY21 Guidance
Sonoco Products: Q2 Earnings Insights
Earnings Scheduled For July 22, 2021
Sonoco Products's Earnings Outlook
Sonoco Secures $750M Revolving Credit Facility
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com