 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Huntington Ingalls Secures $273M US Navy Aircraft Carrier And Surface Ship Maintenance Contract
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 10, 2021 4:05pm   Comments
Share:
Huntington Ingalls Secures $273M US Navy Aircraft Carrier And Surface Ship Maintenance Contract
  • Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc's (NYSE: HII) Technical Solutions division has secured a five-year contract with a total value of $273 million.
  •  Huntington Ingalls will support the U.S. Navy's carrier engineering maintenance assist team, surface engineering maintenance assist team for west coast surface ships, and other maintenance and material readiness programs.
  • Work performed on the contract will support maintenance and planning for overhauling and repairing equipment and systems. 
  • Work will be performed within the U.S. and internationally during operational deployments.
  • Price Action: HII shares closed higher by 0.89% at $206.95 on Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (HII)

Huntington Ingalls Raises $1B Via Senior Notes Offering To Fund Alion Science Acquisition
Huntington Ingalls Q2 Result Tops Estimates, Notes Margin Expansion
Huntington Ingalls Secures $346M Task Order To Support US Africa Command's Life-Saving Operations
Price Over Earnings Overview: Huntington Ingalls
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com