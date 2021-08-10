Salesforce Debuts Streaming Service For Business Professionals

The customer relation management platform Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) is expanding into the streaming sector with Salesforce+, a service offering live and on-demand content for business professionals.

What Happened: According to the San Francisco-headquartered company, Salesforce+ will include original series and podcasts plus thought leadership programming.

Among the initial offerings on the service are Salesforce's existing "Leading Through Change" that began in March 2020 to detail how business leaders addressed the coronavirus pandemic; "The Inflection Point," featuring CEOs from leading brands sharing how their personal backstories, professional influences and values inform their leadership; and "Boss Talks," a career advice series hosted by Salesforce's Chief Philanthropy Officer Ebony Beckwith.

The company said Salesforce+ will debut additional content in the coming months featuring profiles of sales and service leaders and how individuals from underrepresented communities are learning new skills to further their involvement in the digital economy.

What Else Happened: Salesforce+ is scheduled to premiere in September during Dreamforce, the company's San Francisco-based trade event.

"Just as brands like Disney, Netflix and Peloton have done with streaming services for consumers, Salesforce+ is providing an always-on, business media platform that builds trusted relationships with customers and a sense of belonging for the business community," said Sarah Franklin, president and chief marketing officer at Salesforce.

Photo: Ebony Beckwith, host of "Boss Talks" on Salesforce+.