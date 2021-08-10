 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Turning Point Brands Raises Stake In Canadian Distribution Company ReCreation To 65% For Undisclosed Sum
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 10, 2021 9:06am   Comments
Share:
Turning Point Brands Raises Stake In Canadian Distribution Company ReCreation To 65% For Undisclosed Sum
  • Branded consumer products manufacturer Turning Point Brands Inc (NYSE: TPBhas increased its equity stake in ReCreation Marketing (ReCreation), a Canadian distribution company, from 50% to 65% for undisclosed financial terms.
  • Turning Point Brands expects to continue its expansion in Canada with the ReCreation partnership. ReCreation focuses on building brands in the Canadian smoking accessories, vaping, and alternative products categories.
  • ReCreation will transition its company name to Turning Point Brands Canada Corporation over the next 90 days as part of the deal.
  • "Increasing our stake in ReCreation Marketing was a logical move as Turning Point Brands continues to invest in the cannabis and tobacco-related sectors," said CEO Larry Wexler.
  • Turning Point Brands completed the transaction on July 30, 2021. It held $157.5 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2021.
  • Price Action: TPB shares closed down 5.37% at $47.02 on Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TPB)

NYSE-Traded Zig-Zag Maker Turning Point Brands Invests $8M In Cannabis Co. Old Pal
The Week In Cannabis: Tilray's Huge Week, Colin Hanks, Allen Iverson, Seth Rogen And More
Watch: Global Go Analytics' Tom Adams On Cannabis Markets, Investing
62 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
44 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Turning Point Brands Shares Up On 16.8% Higher Q2 Net Sales Of $122.6M, Increases 2021 Guidance
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Small Cap

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com