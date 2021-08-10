Uber Raises $1.5B Via Institutional Senior Note Offering To Partly Finance Transplace Acquisition
- Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER) priced $1.5 billion 4.50% Senior Notes due 2029 in a secondary institutional offering.
- The notes will accrue interest payable semiannually on Feb. 15 and Aug. 15.
- The offering proceeds will help finance a portion of the consideration payable in cash and specific related fees and expenses incurred regarding the $2.25 billion acquisition of Transplace by Uber Freight, a subsidiary of Uber.
- Uber held $7.8 billion in long-term debt as of Jun. 30.
- Price Action: UBER shares traded lower by 0.74% at $42.93 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
