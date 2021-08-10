 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Uber Raises $1.5B Via Institutional Senior Note Offering To Partly Finance Transplace Acquisition
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 10, 2021 9:20am   Comments
Share:
Uber Raises $1.5B Via Institutional Senior Note Offering To Partly Finance Transplace Acquisition
  • Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBERpriced $1.5 billion 4.50% Senior Notes due 2029 in a secondary institutional offering.
  • The notes will accrue interest payable semiannually on Feb. 15 and Aug. 15.
  • The offering proceeds will help finance a portion of the consideration payable in cash and specific related fees and expenses incurred regarding the $2.25 billion acquisition of Transplace by Uber Freight, a subsidiary of Uber.
  • Uber held $7.8 billion in long-term debt as of Jun. 30.
  • Price Action: UBER shares traded lower by 0.74% at $42.93 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (UBER)

Unusual Options Activity Insight: Uber Technologies
Uber, Lyft Drivers Are Back To Work, But Prices At Record High
Barron's Latest Picks And Pans: LyondellBasell, Prologis, Royal Dutch Shell And More
Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Amazon, Robinhood, Moderna, Tesla And More
Understanding Uber Technologies's Unusual Options Activity
Disney And Salesforce Gain As The DIA Finishes Higher Thursday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Financing Offerings Tech Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com