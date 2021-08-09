Covenant Logistics Begins Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer For Up To $40M Class A Shares
- Covenant Logistics Group Inc (NASDAQ: CVLG) commenced a modified Dutch Auction tender offer to purchase up to $40 million of its Class A common stock at a price not less than $21.00 nor greater than $23.00 per share in cash.
- Covenant's closing price of Class A common stock on August 6, 2021, the last full trading day before the start of the tender offer, was $20.27 per share.
- The tender offer will expire on September 3, 2021, unless extended.
- Price Action: CVLG shares closed higher by 6.76% at $21.64 on Monday.
