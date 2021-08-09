 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Cavco Industries Appoints Allison Aden As CFO
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 09, 2021 2:47pm   Comments
Share:
Cavco Industries Appoints Allison Aden As CFO
  • Cavco Industries Inc (NASDAQ: CVCO) has appointed Allison K. Aden as its Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective August 30, 2021.
  • Aden will lead Cavco's financial reporting, accounting, tax, treasury, information technology, and finance-related operations. 
  • Allison will also serve as Cavco's Executive Leadership Team member and report to CEO Bill Boor.
  • She served as EVP, CFO of Diversified Technologies, a digital media and integrated IT solutions provider.
  • Allison has also served as CFO of Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE: SWM).
  • Price action: CVCO shares are trading lower by 0.68% at $246.49 on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CVCO)

Cavco Industries To Acquire Commodore Corp For $153M
Cavco Industries Insights: Return On Capital Employed
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Small Cap Management

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com