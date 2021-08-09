Cavco Industries Appoints Allison Aden As CFO
- Cavco Industries Inc (NASDAQ: CVCO) has appointed Allison K. Aden as its Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective August 30, 2021.
- Aden will lead Cavco's financial reporting, accounting, tax, treasury, information technology, and finance-related operations.
- Allison will also serve as Cavco's Executive Leadership Team member and report to CEO Bill Boor.
- She served as EVP, CFO of Diversified Technologies, a digital media and integrated IT solutions provider.
- Allison has also served as CFO of Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE: SWM).
- Price action: CVCO shares are trading lower by 0.68% at $246.49 on the last check Monday.
