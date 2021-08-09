Ameresco Partners With City Of Bellmead For Smart Metering Infrastructure Improvement Project
- Ameresco Inc (NYSE: AMRC) inks partnership with the City of Bellmead, Texas, for a comprehensive smart metering infrastructure improvement project. The financial terms of the contract were not disclosed.
- Ameresco has included the project in its previously reported contracted backlog as of June 30, 2021.
- The project includes the installation of solid-state water meters and an advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) system. It will replace 3,797 water meters throughout the city and recommissioning recently installed meters.
- The automation of Bellmead's billing system will improve meter accessibility issues and reduce billing errors.
- Ameresco expects to complete the construction in early 2022.
- Price Action: AMRC shares traded higher by 4.06% at $67.21 on the last check Monday.
