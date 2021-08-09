Overview Of Value Stocks In The Communication Services Sector

What are Value Stocks?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the communication services sector that may be worth watching:

Mobile TeleSystems (NYSE:MBT) - P/E: 9.27 Fox (NASDAQ:FOX) - P/E: 9.35 Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) - P/E: 9.49 ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) - P/E: 8.12 Hello Gr (NASDAQ:MOMO) - P/E: 8.49

Mobile TeleSystems's earnings per share for Q1 sits at 0.12, whereas in Q4, they were at 0.1. Its most recent dividend yield is at 15.55%, which has increased by 10.27% from 5.28% in the previous quarter.

Most recently, Fox reported earnings per share at 0.65, whereas in Q3 earnings per share sat at 0.88. Its most recent dividend yield is at 1.46%, which has ('', 'not changed') by 0.0% from 1.46% in the previous quarter.

Most recently, Autohome reported earnings per share at 0.92, whereas in Q4 earnings per share sat at 1.52. Autohome does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

Most recently, ViacomCBS reported earnings per share at 0.97, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at 1.52. Its most recent dividend yield is at 2.35%, which has ('', 'not changed') by 0.0% from 2.35% in the previous quarter.

This quarter, Hello Gr experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was 0.58 in Q4 and is now 0.44. Hello Gr does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

The Significance: A value stock may need some time to rebound from its undervalued position. The risk of investing in a value stock is that this emergence may never materialize.