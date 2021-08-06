 Skip to main content

A Look Into Basic Materials Sector Value Stocks
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 06, 2021 9:58am   Comments
What are Value Stocks?

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the basic materials sector:

  1. Hycroft Mining Holding (NASDAQ:HYMC) - P/E: 0.25
  2. United States Steel (NYSE:X) - P/E: 6.71
  3. Tronox Holdings (NYSE:TROX) - P/E: 2.53
  4. Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) - P/E: 8.84
  5. Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) - P/E: 3.6

This quarter, Hycroft Mining Holding experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was -0.16 in Q1 and is now -0.14. Hycroft Mining Holding does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

United States Steel has reported Q2 earnings per share at 3.37, which has increased by 212.04% compared to Q1, which was 1.08. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 0.16%, which has decreased by 0.01% from 0.17% last quarter.

Tronox Holdings has reported Q2 earnings per share at 0.61, which has increased by 41.86% compared to Q1, which was 0.43. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 2.19%, which has increased by 0.77% from 1.42% last quarter.

Huntsman's earnings per share for Q2 sits at 0.86, whereas in Q1, they were at 0.66. Its most recent dividend yield is at 2.84%, which has increased by 0.24% from 2.6% in the previous quarter.

Boise Cascade saw an increase in earnings per share from 3.76 in Q1 to 7.62 now. Boise Cascade does not have a dividend yield, which investors should be aware of when considering holding onto such a stock.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.

 

