3 Stocks Insiders Are Selling

When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider sales. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

New Relic

The Trade: New Relic, Inc. (NYSE: NEWR) Executive Chairman Lewis Cirne disposed a total of 31500 shares at an average price of $74.29. The insider received $2,340,100.00 as a result of the transaction.

What’s Happening: New Relic recently reported a narrower-than-expected loss for its first quarter.

What New Relic Does: New Relic Inc is a provider of software analytics solutions for organizations to collect, store, and analyze massive amounts of software data in real-time.

Oracle

The Trade: Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) Director Naomi O Seligman sold a total of 39837 shares at an average price of $87.88. The insider received $3,075,800.00 from selling those shares. The insider also bought a total of 35000 shares.

What’s Happening: Oracle recently announced that it plans to add support for India to Oracle Fusion Cloud Payroll, part of Oracle Fusion Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM).

What Oracle Does: Oracle provides database technology and enterprise resource planning, or ERP, software to enterprises around the world.

Ralph Lauren

The Trade: Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE: RL) CFO and COO Jane Nielsen sold a total of 4233 shares at an average price of $129.00. The insider received $546,057.00 as a result of the transaction.

What’s Happening: Ralph Lauren recently reported first-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 182% year-on-year, to $1.38 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $1.21 billion.

What Ralph Lauren Does: Founded in 1967 by Ralph Lauren, Ralph Lauren Corp. designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, and Asia.