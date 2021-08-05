 Skip to main content

Jon Stewart Returns To The Small Screen Next Month In Apple TV+ Series
Phil Hall , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 05, 2021 11:10am   Comments
Jon Stewart Returns To The Small Screen Next Month In Apple TV+ Series

Six years after leaving “The Daily Show,” Jon Stewart is returning to television via Apple Inc.’s (NASDAQ: AAPL) Apple TV+ streaming service.

What Happened: “The Problem with Jon Stewart” will feature one-hour episodes focused on a single topic. The show is slated to include a studio audience and will premiere in September, although a specific date for its launch has yet to be announced.

Stewart recently offered a teaser of his new endeavor with a mock-film trailer spoofing the trend of billionaires self-financing flights to the edge of outer space, featuring Jason Alexander as Jeff Bezos, Adam Pally as Elon Musk and a mop as Sir Richard Branson.

See Also: The Early Bird Morning Show: These Are The Stocks I'm Watching Today

What Else Happened: Since departing from “The Daily Show,” Stewart has been an elusive presence.

He signed a four-year deal with HBO, a subsidiary of AT&T (NYSE: T), in 2015 but his only project was an animated series that made it out of development. He has made a few appearances on Stephen Colbert’s late night talk show and directed the 2020 feature film “Irresistible” starring Steve Carell, which was intended for theatrical release but wound up as a video-on-demand title when the coronavirus pandemic shut down the nation’s movie theaters.

Perhaps Stewart’s most dramatic post-“Daily Show” appearance was before a congressional hearing in 2019 when he berated legislators for their lethargy in reauthorizing the 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund. Following his appearance, the legislation was swiftly approved by Congress and signed into law by President Donald Trump.

Photo: Jon Stewart with the muppet Kami. Photo courtesy of the Peabody Awards.

Posted-In: Apple TV+ Jon Stewart The Daily Show The Problem with Jon StewartNews Tech Media Best of Benzinga

