NVR Board Approves $500M Stock Buyback
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 04, 2021 3:24pm   Comments
  • NVR Inc’s (NYSE: NVRBoard of Directors has approved the repurchase of $500 million of its outstanding common stock.
  • The company indicated that the approval is a continuation of the stock repurchase program that began in 1994.
  • The approval prohibits the company from buying shares from its officers, directors, Profit Sharing/401(k) Plan Trust, or Employee Stock Ownership Plan Trust.
  • As of August 3, 2021, NVR had 3.56 million total shares of common stock outstanding.
  • Price action: NVR shares are trading lower by 0.56% at $5265.65 on the last check Wednesday.

