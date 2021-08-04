 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Boston Scientific Starts Trial For EkoSonic Endovascular System In Patients With Pulmonary Embolism
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 04, 2021 12:40pm   Comments
Share:
Boston Scientific Starts Trial For EkoSonic Endovascular System In Patients With Pulmonary Embolism
  • Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSXbegan enrollment for a clinical trial of its EkoSonic endovascular system (EKOS).
  • Boston Scientific’s HI-PEITHO trial, a collaborative research study, will compare EkoSonic in combination with anticoagulation to anticoagulation alone for treating acute, intermediate-high-risk pulmonary embolism (PE).
  • EKOS uses ultrasound energy combined with the thrombolytic drug to dissolve blood clots and restore blood flow in patients with PE and peripheral arterial occlusions. 
  • EKOS ultrasound technology accelerates thrombolysis by minimizing the time it takes to treat a patient and lowering the necessary thrombolytic dose, reducing the risk of bleeding.
  • The randomized HI-PEITHO trial will enroll up to 544 patients.
  • Boston Scientific said the composite primary endpoint is PE-related mortality, cardiorespiratory decompensation or collapse, and non-fatal symptomatic and objectively confirmed recurrence of PE.
  • Price Action: BSX shares are down 1.83% at $44.71 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BSX)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Sanofi Buys Translate Bio In $3.2B Deal, Lilly's Q2 Earnings Disappoint, Bausch To Spin Off Medical Aesthetics Business
'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For July 30
Expert Ratings For Boston Scientific
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Pfizer, Bristol-Myers Squibb Earnings, Amgen Goes Shopping, GlaxoSmithKline-Vir's COVID-19 Antibody Treatment Supply Deal
Why Boston Scientific Shares Are Trading Higher Today
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs thromboembolismNews Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com