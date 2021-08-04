Boston Scientific Starts Trial For EkoSonic Endovascular System In Patients With Pulmonary Embolism
- Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) began enrollment for a clinical trial of its EkoSonic endovascular system (EKOS).
- Boston Scientific’s HI-PEITHO trial, a collaborative research study, will compare EkoSonic in combination with anticoagulation to anticoagulation alone for treating acute, intermediate-high-risk pulmonary embolism (PE).
- EKOS uses ultrasound energy combined with the thrombolytic drug to dissolve blood clots and restore blood flow in patients with PE and peripheral arterial occlusions.
- EKOS ultrasound technology accelerates thrombolysis by minimizing the time it takes to treat a patient and lowering the necessary thrombolytic dose, reducing the risk of bleeding.
- The randomized HI-PEITHO trial will enroll up to 544 patients.
- Boston Scientific said the composite primary endpoint is PE-related mortality, cardiorespiratory decompensation or collapse, and non-fatal symptomatic and objectively confirmed recurrence of PE.
