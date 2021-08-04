 Skip to main content

Camping World Boosts Stock Repurchase Program By $125M
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 04, 2021 9:24am   Comments
  • Camping World Holdings Inc’s (NYSE: CWH) Board of Directors has authorized an increase in stock repurchase program for up to an additional $125.0 million of Class A common stock, effective immediately.
  • The new authorization, along with the buyback previously approved on October 30, 2020, will provide $156.8 million available for repurchases.
  • Camping World has extended the expiration of the repurchase authorization to August 31, 2023.
  • The company has repurchased about $45.5 million during the six months ended June 30, 2021.
  • Camping World held $191.51 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2021.
  • Price action: CWH shares are trading higher by 0.57% at $40.31 in premarket on the last check Wednesday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Buybacks

