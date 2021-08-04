3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider purchases. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

Wayfair

The Trade: Wayfair Inc. (NYSE: W) Chief Operating Officer Thomas Netzer acquired a total of 8125 shares . The insider also sold a total of 721 shares at an average price of $242.06.

What’s Happening: Wayfair is expected to release financial results for its second quarter on August 5, 2021. The company’s shares have gained over 5% since the start of the year.

What Wayfair Does: Wayfair engages in e-commerce in the United States and Europe.

Blackstone

The Trade: Blackstone Group Inc (NYSE: BX) Director Joseph Baratta acquired a total of 100000 shares . The insider also disposed 64904 shares at an average price of $115.87.

What’s Happening: Blackstone Group, last month, reported better-than-expected Q2 results.

What Blackstone Does: Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset manager with more than $350 billion in assets under management.

Everbridge

The Trade: Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG) CEO Alexander David Meredith bought a total of 40609 shares . The insider disposed a total of 34683 shares at an average price of $141.76.

What’s Happening: Everbridge is scheduled to report second-quarter results on August 9, 2021. The company’s stock gained around 2% during the previous six months.

What Everbridge Does: Everbridge is a software company that provides enterprise software applications that automate and accelerate organizations' operational response to critical events to keep people safe and businesses running.