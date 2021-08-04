ZoomInfo Selling Shareholders Seek To Offload $1.5B Stock Via Upsized Secondary Equity Offering
- ZoomInfo Technologies Inc's (NASDAQ: ZI) certain selling stockholders, including TA Associates, The Carlyle Group, and 22C Capital LLC and ZoomInfo's co-founders, offered 27 million shares in an upsized secondary offering.
- The estimated gross proceeds are $1.5 billion based on ZoomInfo's Aug. 2 closing price of $54.78. The selling stockholders will receive all of the proceeds from this offering.
- They previously proposed to offer 20 million shares.
- The stock has gained 17.2% year-to-date.
- Price action: ZI shares traded lower by 2.30% at $55.20 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.
