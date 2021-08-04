 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

ZoomInfo Selling Shareholders Seek To Offload $1.5B Stock Via Upsized Secondary Equity Offering
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 04, 2021 6:15am   Comments
Share:
ZoomInfo Selling Shareholders Seek To Offload $1.5B Stock Via Upsized Secondary Equity Offering
  • ZoomInfo Technologies Inc's (NASDAQ: ZIcertain selling stockholders, including TA Associates, The Carlyle Group, and 22C Capital LLC and ZoomInfo's co-founders, offered 27 million shares in an upsized secondary offering.
  • The estimated gross proceeds are $1.5 billion based on ZoomInfo's Aug. 2 closing price of $54.78. The selling stockholders will receive all of the proceeds from this offering. 
  • They previously proposed to offer 20 million shares. 
  • The stock has gained 17.2% year-to-date.
  • Price action: ZI shares traded lower by 2.30% at $55.20 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ZI)

PreMarket Prep Stock Of The Day: ZoomInfo
ZoomInfo's Stock Surges Higher After Q2 Earnings: More Upside Ahead?
Analyst Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies
Where ZoomInfo Technologies Stands With Analysts
Expert Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies
48 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Offerings Tech

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com