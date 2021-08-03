Fort Benning Works With Honeywell To Improve Energy Resilience
- Honeywell International Inc (NASDAQ: HON) and Fort Benning, a U.S. Army post located on the border of Alabama and Georgia, announce the next phase of a modernization project.
- The next phase will improve energy resilience and create a more comfortable living and working environment for Fort Benning soldiers, employees, and tenants. The $23 million project will help significantly reduce energy consumption on the base and generate $1.4 million in annual energy savings.
- This project phase includes more than 300 buildings, covering approximately 11.2 million square feet of Fort Benning's total 26 million square feet of floorage.
- The project includes a utility monitoring and control system (UMCS), communication and cybersecurity upgrades, LED lighting, lighting controls, occupancy sensors, building envelope improvements such as sealing cracks, gaps, holes, and window solar film.
- Honeywell will repair an existing roof-mounted solar system to aid in producing renewable energy.
- The project represents the next phase of a 25-year energy savings performance contract (ESPC) awarded to Honeywell in 2019 by Fort Benning, with a total project value of $43 million.
