3 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

MannKind

The Trade: MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ: MNKD) CEO Michael Castagna acquired a total of 5000 shares shares at an average price of $2.99. The insider spent $14,950.00 to buy those shares.

What’s Happening: MannKind was granted U.S. patent titled 'Apparatus and method for cryogranulating a pharmaceutical composition.'

What MannKind Does: MannKind is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for patients with diseases such as diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Pixelworks

The Trade: Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PXLW) VP and CFO Elias Nader acquired a total of 3000 shares at an average price of $2.56. To acquire these shares, it cost $7,675.50.

What’s Happening: Pixelworks is expected to report results for the second quarter on August 10, 2021.

What Pixelworks Does: Pixelworks is a part of the technology sector in the United States. It provides high-performance and power-efficient visual processing solutions.

Emmaus Life Sciences

The Trade: Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTC: EMMA) Chairman and CEO Yutaka Niihara acquired a total of 4100 shares shares at an average price of $1.48. The insider spent $6,072.00 to buy those shares.

What’s Happening: Emmaus Life Sciences, last month, reported preliminary sales results for the six months ended June 30, 2021.

What Emmaus Life Sciences Does: Emmaus Life Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new treatments and therapies primarily for rare and orphan diseases.