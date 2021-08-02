 Skip to main content

BetMGM Partners With Cheddar News To Launch New Show

Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 02, 2021 3:21pm   Comments
BetMGM Partners With Cheddar News To Launch New Show
  • MGM Resorts International's (NYSE: MGM) sports betting company BetMGM has partnered with a digital-first news networkCheddar News, to launch Cheddar Bets.
  • Cheddar Bets is a weekly program offering an exploration of the intersection of sports betting and financial markets.
  • The partnership also makes BetMGM the exclusive sports betting partner of Cheddar News.
  • Cheddar Bets will broadcast from a custom-built BetMGM studio in New York, airing on Thursdays at 4:30 p.m. ET on Cheddar News. The show will premiere on August 19, 2021.
  • Cheddar Bets will dive into the weekly sports calendar, seen through the lens of sports betting and its impact on Wall Street. It will also provide insider access to behind-the-book intel from BetMGM's oddsmakers.
  • "As BetMGM continues to invest in innovative sports betting content, we've found a great partner in Cheddar News. Through Cheddar Bets we'll provide informative and entertaining programming to engage new audiences," said BetMGM's Chief Revenue Officer Matt Prevost.
  • Price action: MGM shares are trading lower by 0.01% at $37.525 on the last check Monday.

