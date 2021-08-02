Safe Bulkers Enters Bareboat Charter Agreement With Purchase Option For Capesize Class Dry-Bulk Vessel
- Safe Bulkers Inc (NYSE: SB) entered a twelve-month bareboat charter agreement with a purchase option for a 2012, Japanese-built, dry-bulk 181,000 dwt, Capesize class vessel.
- The agreement includes a down payment by the company of $4.5 million on signing, a payment of $4.5 million on delivery of the vessel scheduled for Q4, and a daily charter rate of $14,500 over the bareboat charter period.
- It also includes a purchase option in favor of Safe Bulkers at the end of the charter period of $18 million to acquire the Capesize vessel.
- Including this agreement and the previously announced agreements, Safe Bulkers has contracted to acquire four second-hand vessels.
- Price action: SB shares traded higher by 3.29% at $3.45 on the last check Monday.
