Huntington Ingalls Secures $346M Task Order To Support US Africa Command's Life-Saving Operations

Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 02, 2021 12:24pm   Comments

  • Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE: HII) has secured a contract to provide personnel recovery and casualty evacuation services (PR/CASEVAC) for U.S. Africa Command (USAFRICOM) and partner nations.
  • The contract has a one-year base period with four one-year options and a total potential value of $346 million.
  • The One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services task order was issued by the Federal Systems Integration and Management Center under the General Services Administration.
  • HII will provide various aircraft and operational support services for USAFRICOM, including planning, management, maintenance, logistics and airlift/airdrop services, and emergency medical care.
  • Price action: HII shares traded higher by 0.42% at $205.99 on the last check Monday.

