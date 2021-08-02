Huntington Ingalls Secures $346M Task Order To Support US Africa Command's Life-Saving Operations
- Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE: HII) has secured a contract to provide personnel recovery and casualty evacuation services (PR/CASEVAC) for U.S. Africa Command (USAFRICOM) and partner nations.
- The contract has a one-year base period with four one-year options and a total potential value of $346 million.
- The One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services task order was issued by the Federal Systems Integration and Management Center under the General Services Administration.
- HII will provide various aircraft and operational support services for USAFRICOM, including planning, management, maintenance, logistics and airlift/airdrop services, and emergency medical care.
- Price action: HII shares traded higher by 0.42% at $205.99 on the last check Monday.
